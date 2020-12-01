Global  
 

‘If Derby want to get relegated, then appoint Wayne Rooney’ – Simon Jordan issues warning to Championship club over possibly hiring Manchester United legend

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Derby County should only appoint Wayne Rooney if their plan this season is to be RELEGATED, Simon Jordan has told talkSPORT. Rooney is one of the frontrunners to replace Philip Cocu at the struggling Championship club. The former Manchester United and England striker is currently serving as interim coach while the search for a new […]
