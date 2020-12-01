Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney resigns after quick playoff exit
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC. The club made the announcement Tuesday in the aftermath of last week's playoff loss against Nashville.
