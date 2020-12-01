Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney resigns after quick playoff exit

CBC.ca Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC. The club made the announcement Tuesday in the aftermath of last week's playoff loss against Nashville.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Team paid heavy price for dropping catches,' says CSK head coach Stephen Fleming [Video]

'Team paid heavy price for dropping catches,' says CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming accepted that the team paid heavy price for dropping catches. "We couldn't take catches and eventually paid a heavy price for that," Fleming accepted..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Positive For Covid-19 [Video]

Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Positive For Covid-19

University of Alabama's head football Coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19. The university made the announcement on Wednesday. According to CNN, the school's athletic director Greg Byrne..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published