‘It’s not time to bench Carson Wentz just yet’ — Shannon Sharpe on Eagles loss to Seahawks in WK 12 | UNDISPUTED
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 in a game Seattle dominated for most of the night. The Seahawk's defense sacked Carson Wentz 6 times and held Philly to under 300 yards of total offense. And after all the rumors that we’d be seeing a lot of Jalen Hurts last night, the backup QB only ended up recording 2 official snaps as Philly once again rolled with Wentz. Wentz did have 2 touchdowns, but he also threw a costly interception into the end zone in the 4th quarter. Hear what Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe have to say about Carson Wentz and the struggling Eagles.
