Cricket: Will Young could make Black Caps test debut against West Indies with BJ Watling in doubt

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Cricket: Will Young could make Black Caps test debut against West Indies with BJ Watling in doubtOne of New Zealand's unluckiest cricketers is in line to finally make his international debut.Will Young is set to make his test debut tomorrow, with wicketkeeper BJ Watling likely to miss the test due to a hamstring injury picked...
Cricket: Injury blow for Black Caps with all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of test series

Cricket: Injury blow for Black Caps with all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of test series Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the upcoming test series against West Indies due to bone bruising in his right-foot and will be...
New Zealand Herald

Cricket: What Glenn Phillips' masterclass against the West Indies proves about the Black Caps

Cricket: What Glenn Phillips' masterclass against the West Indies proves about the Black Caps If it's true that you should leave on a high, then Tim Southee and his test-playing compatriots are getting out at the right time.The Black Caps crushed the West...
New Zealand Herald