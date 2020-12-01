Skip Bayless: Patrick Mahomes doesn’t deserve to be PFF’s player of the week | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Skip Bayless: Patrick Mahomes doesn’t deserve to be PFF’s player of the week | UNDISPUTEDPro Football Focus named Patrick Mahomes its quarterback of the week after throwing for a season-high 462 passing yards against Tampa Bay, including a mind-boggling 359 in the first half. He also added 28 yards on the ground, 3 critical 1st-down runs, and connected with Tyreek Hill for 3 touchdowns—including a 75-yard bomb that PFF also named its 'Play of the Week.' Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe disagree that Patrick Mahomes deserves to be PFF's player of the week.
