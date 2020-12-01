Reliever Trevor May agrees to free-agent deal with Mets, source confirmsÂ Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The Mets agreed to a deal with free-agent reliever Trevor May on Tuesday, a source confirmed, a noteworthy addition to a bullpen that has been a weakness for years â including at the end of team president Sandy Alderson's run as general manager. 👓 View full article

