Reliever Trevor May agrees to free-agent deal with Mets, source confirmsÂ
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Mets agreed to a deal with free-agent reliever Trevor May on Tuesday, a source confirmed, a noteworthy addition to a bullpen that has been a weakness for years â including at the end of team president Sandy Alderson's run as general manager.
