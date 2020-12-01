Alisson blow as Liverpool turn to Kelleher for Ajax crunch clash
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Liverpool called on Champions League rookie Caoimhin Kelleher to replace the injured Alisson against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday. First-choice goalkeeper Alisson missed out because of a hamstring setback that could mean a two-week lay-off, so Kelleher was handed his big chance with Adrian named as a substitute. The 22-year-old goalkeeper had made four previous first-team appearances for Liverpool, all in domestic […]
