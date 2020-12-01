Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid: Spanish champions at risk of dramatic elimination

Global  
 

Real Madrid are in danger of a dramatic Champions League group-stage exit after they fell to a 2-0 away defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk. If Borussia Monchengladbach defeat Inter later on Tuesday, 13-time winners Madrid will not have their Group B fate in their own hands. Shakhtar defeated Madrid in Spain on matchday one and earned […]
