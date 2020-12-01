Rugby: Legendary England coach Clive Woodward takes aim at modern game, calls it 'unwatchable'
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward has lashed out at the quality of the modern rugby game, describing it as "unwatchable".The quality of rugby in the Autumn Nations Cup, which features all six northern Six Nations sides plus...
