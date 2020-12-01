Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rugby: Legendary England coach Clive Woodward takes aim at modern game, calls it 'unwatchable'

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Rugby: Legendary England coach Clive Woodward takes aim at modern game, calls it 'unwatchable'Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward has lashed out at the quality of the modern rugby game, describing it as "unwatchable".The quality of rugby in the Autumn Nations Cup, which features all six northern Six Nations sides plus...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Jones: We showed great tactical discipline

Jones: We showed great tactical discipline 00:49

 England coach Eddie Jones praised his side's tactical discipline during their 24-13 win over Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jones: We weren't at our best [Video]

Jones: We weren't at our best

England head coach Eddie Jones reacts to the Autumn Nations Cup final win over France.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published
Jones: Woodward comments disrespectful [Video]

Jones: Woodward comments disrespectful

England head coach Eddie Jones says Sir Clive Woodward's belief that rugby is becoming 'boring' due to the amount of kicking is disrespectful.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published
French rugby team say they will give everything against England at Twickenham [Video]

French rugby team say they will give everything against England at Twickenham

France's rugby squad say they will give their all in Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against England at Twickenham.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:31Published