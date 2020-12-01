VAR rules out late Man City goal as they top Champions League group with goalless draw vs Porto
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Man City topped their Champions League group with a goalless draw against Porto on Tuesday evening. Gabriel Jesus had an 80th-minute goal ruled out by VAR as Rodri was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up. Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres went close as they failed to find a way past Porto goalkeeper Agustin […]
