Atletico Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich: Atletico fate in balance as Bayern snatch late draw

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow



Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Lokomotiv Moscow. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:08 Published on October 26, 2020 Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance



Diego Simeone backs his Atletico Madrid side to end Bayen Munich's winning streak in European competitions. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:12 Published on October 20, 2020 Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-Moting



VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE OF BAYERN MUNICH INTRODUCING NEW PLAYERS: DEFENDER BOUNA SARR AND STRIKER ERIC MAXIM CHOUPA-MOTIN RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (OCTOBER 12, 2020) Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:10 Published on October 12, 2020