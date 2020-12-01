Global  
 

Forge FC's CONCACAF League quarter-final to go ahead despite positive tests

CBC.ca Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
One Forge FC staff member and two players from Haiti's Arcahaie FC tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the teams' Scotiabank CONCACAF League quarter-final Tuesday evening.
