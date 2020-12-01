Calgary selected to host Brier, Scotties, other major bonspiels in hub-style format Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Weeks after CBC Sports first reported the Alberta city had been selected to host a number of important bonspiels, Curling Canada made it official on Tuesday that the Scotties, the Brier, the men's world championship and the mixed doubles national championship will all be hosted at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park. 👓 View full article

