John Barnes: The only player Liverpool FC should consider buying in January Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

John Barnes believes that Kalidou Koulibaly is the only player that should be on Liverpool FC’s radar heading into the January transfer window. The Reds are short of options at the back after Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were both ruled out for long periods with serious injuries. Jurgen Klopp opted to play Fabinho […] 👓 View full article

