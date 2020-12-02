IND vs AUS: Aaron Finch not worried about Mitchell Starc's patchy form Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Top pacer Mitchell Starc's patchy form is among the few worries for a rampaging Australia in the ongoing series against India but skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday threw his weight behind the seasoned campaigner, saying there is no need to panic just yet. The left-arm seamer, who has an outstanding record with the new ball in... 👓 View full article

