CL: Youngsters see depleted Liverpool into last 16

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Liverpool's youngsters shone as the depleted English champions booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday. Curtis Jones took advantage of a huge error from Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to score the only goal, while Caoimhin Kelleher kept a clean sheet against the Dutch...
