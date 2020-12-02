Klopp praises ´top talent´ Kelleher after Liverpool clean sheet Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jurgen Klopp praised “top talent” Caoimhin Kelleher after the goalkeeper helped Liverpool overcome Ajax 1-0 in the Champions League. Starting as Alisson deals with a hamstring injury, Kelleher became just the second goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his debut for Liverpool in the Champions League. Kelleher, 22, made four saves as Curtis Jones’ […] 👓 View full article

