NBA schedule for Christmas Day tentatively features 2020 conference finalists

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
2020 NBA conference finalists -- Lakers, Heat, Nuggets, Celtics -- are tentatively featured on the league's Christmas Day schedule.
