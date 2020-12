Agent: Clippers waive Noah, likely ending career Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Joakim Noah, the son of former French Open tennis champ Yannick Noah, will be waived by the Los Angeles Clippers after a 13-year NBA career, his agent told ESPN on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

