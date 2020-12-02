Martinez points to bright future for Bayern after Atletico draw
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Javi Martinez believes the future is bright for Bayern Munich after a young side held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League. Jamal Musiala and Bright Arrey-Mbi, both 17, started at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, with Bayern having already clinched top spot in Group A, while fellow teenagers Angelo Stiller and […]
Javi Martinez believes the future is bright for Bayern Munich after a young side held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League. Jamal Musiala and Bright Arrey-Mbi, both 17, started at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, with Bayern having already clinched top spot in Group A, while fellow teenagers Angelo Stiller and […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources