Martinez points to bright future for Bayern after Atletico draw Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Javi Martinez believes the future is bright for Bayern Munich after a young side held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League. Jamal Musiala and Bright Arrey-Mbi, both 17, started at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, with Bayern having already clinched top spot in Group A, while fellow teenagers Angelo Stiller and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Future bright for rescued dogs: Dozens of animals saved in Bristow



Future bright for rescued dogs: Dozens of animals saved in Bristow Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:59 Published on October 14, 2020

