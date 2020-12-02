Global  
 

Michigan State men's basketball races back to earn first-ever win at Duke in the Champions Classic

Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Michigan State Spartans overcame choppy start to run over the Duke Blue Devils in the Champions Classic in an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium.
