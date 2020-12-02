IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India win toss, elect to bat, Natarajan makes debut
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final ODI against Australia to be played at the Manuka Oval.
Left-arm pacer T Natarajan is making his international debut for India and he replaces Mohammed Shami. Besides that, India has made three other changes -- Shubman Gill, Shardul...
