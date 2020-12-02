Forge FC falls on penalties to Haitian club Arcahaie FC in CONCACAF League quarters
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Haiti's Arcahaie FC defeated Forge FC in a penalty shootout in CONCACAF League quarterfinal play Tuesday to earn a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, alongside the confederation's elite club teams.
