Forge FC falls on penalties to Haitian club Arcahaie FC in CONCACAF League quarters

CBC.ca Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Haiti's Arcahaie FC defeated Forge FC in a penalty shootout in CONCACAF League quarterfinal play Tuesday to earn a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, alongside the confederation's elite club teams.
