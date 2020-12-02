Global  
 

AUS vs IND 3rd ODI: Dream come true moment as T Natarajan makes India debut against Australia

Zee News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
T Natarajan became infamous in the recent IPL 2020 for his scorching yorkers. Now, in a dream come true moment, Natarajan is making his debut for India in the 3rd ODI against Australia at Manuka Oval.
