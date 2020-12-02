Global  
 

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's fastest 12,000 ODI runs' record

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Kohli reached the milestone in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Manuka Oval.

The Indian skipper has taken 242 innings (251 matches) to score 12,000 ODI runs, 58 less...
