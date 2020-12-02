IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's fastest 12,000 ODI runs' record
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Kohli reached the milestone in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Manuka Oval.
The Indian skipper has taken 242 innings (251 matches) to score 12,000 ODI runs, 58 less...
Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition for them, they played better cricket," he said. "We have honestly played 50 over cricket after a...
On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before..
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...
Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke on how players can now afford paternity leave. Speaking at the 18th Edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dev said he is happy that things..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published