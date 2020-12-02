Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji combine for 40 points in No. 7 Kansas' 65-62 win over No. 20 Kentucky Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 23 points and guard Ochai Agbaji chipped in 17 as Kansas came back from six points down at the half to beat the Kentucky Wildcats, 65-62, on Tuesday night.

