Seattle Sounders 1-0 Dallas: MLS champs one win away from back-to-back finals
The Seattle Sounders advanced to the Western Conference Finals by defeating FC Dallas in the postseason for the second straight year, 1-0. It was the Sounders' 15th straight home playoff win, the longest streak in MLS history. Shane O'Neill was the surprise hero, scoring the only goal for either side...