Jurgen Klopp gives worrying Liverpool FC injury update on Virgil van Dijk

The Sport Review Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil van Dijk’s knee “doesn’t look good” as the Liverpool FC defender continues his rehabilitation from an operation on the injury. The 29-year-old Dutch defender has been sidelined since Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park at the start of October. Van Dijk suffered […]
