Anthony Joshua questions Tyson Fury’s popularity and insists Gypsy King would only sell out Wembley by fighting him

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua has told Tyson Fury that the only way the Gypsy King will sell out Wembley is by fighting him. The two heavyweight rivals are set to face off in a huge all-British unification bout next year, if Joshua can overcome the dangerous Kubrat Pulev next Saturday. Speaking to talkSPORT last month, Fury expressed […]
