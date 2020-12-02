Haas confirms Mick Schumacher multi-year contract
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Dec.2 - Haas F1 Team has signed Germany’s Mick Schumacher as part of its all-new driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and beyond in a multi-year agreement. Schumacher gets an early start on his preparations as a full-time Formula 1 driver – driving the team’s VF-20 in FP1 at the Abu.....check out full post »
