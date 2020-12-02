Global  
 

French GP crowd capped at 15k for 2021

F1-Fansite Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
French GP crowd capped at 15k for 2021Dec.2 - French GP organisers have been granted approval for a crowd size of just 15,000 spectators for the race at Paul Ricard next June. Although many other European circuits hosted races with limited crowds or no spectators at all this year, the 2020 French GP was cancelled altogether amid the pandemic. "Our eyes are.....check out full post »
