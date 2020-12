Jack Aitken will replace Russell at Sakhir GP Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Dec.2 - Williams Racing can confirm that Jack Aitken will race in this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix alongside Nicholas Latifi. The 25-year-old takes the place of the team's regular race driver George Russell, whom the team has released to drive for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in Bahrain with Lewis Hamilton unable to race due to a.....check out full post »

