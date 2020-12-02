Global  
 

Edinson Cavani hailed as the ‘best centre-forward’ at Manchester United and backed to have a few successful years by Ally McCoist

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Ally McCoist believes Manchester United have found their perfect centre-forward in Edinson Cavani. The 33-year-old joined the Red Devils on a free transfer during the summer and has been limited to mostly substitute appearances. He stated his case for a regular place in the starting line-up with two goals and an assist in their remarkable […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation 00:54

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.

