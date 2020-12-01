Global  
 

Kelleher buzzing with phone going off after Liverpool heroics in Ajax victory

Daily Star Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Liverpool brought in young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for the Champions League win over Ajax after Alisson picked up a thigh injury against Brighton, putting in an incredible performance
