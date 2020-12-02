Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 things noticed from Man Utd training ahead of Champions League game vs PSG

Daily Star Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
5 things noticed from Man Utd training ahead of Champions League game vs PSGManchester United are looking to qualify from their Champions League group by avoiding defeat against PSG – and their latest training session saw Edinson Cavani take on a new role while Bruno Fernandes got his game face on
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG 01:25

 Manchester United are looking to qualify for the Champions League last 16 withone match to play as they face last year's finalists Paris St Germain.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official [Video]

Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris St Germain players walk off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:26Published
Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy [Video]

Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy

Still photographs showing Istanbul Basaksehir players leaving the pitch during the Champions League match away to Paris St Germain after one of the team's assistant coaches is sent off.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:15Published
Nagelsmann: Complicated game for Man Utd [Video]

Nagelsmann: Complicated game for Man Utd

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann says Manchester United face a 'complicated' final game in the Champions League group stage, as defeat in Germany would see them knocked out of the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd beaten by PSG as last-16 hopes go to final group game

 Manchester United's Champions League campaign is hanging in the balance as two goals from Neymar help Paris St-Germain win at Old Trafford.
BBC News

‘A cut above’: Rio Ferdinand raves about PSG star after Man United defeat

 Rio Ferdinand credited Neymar with inspiring Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Manchester...
The Sport Review