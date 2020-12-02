Global  
 

Australia vs India: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in the remaining games? Learn his reply

Zee News Wednesday, 2 December 2020
After recovering from a serious back injury, Hardik Pandya bowled for the first time in over an year during the 2nd ODI between Australia and India. Pandya was brought into the attack by Virat Kohli as the last roll of the dice.
