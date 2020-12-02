Australia vs India: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in the remaining games? Learn his reply

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Working on my bowling skills, will come at right time: Hardik Pandya



On being asked that when he would be in position to bowl lots of overs, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that he is working on his bowling skills and he will come in the right time, when it's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya



Australia beat 'Men in Blue' by 66 runs in first One Day International (ODI) match. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that they could have won but the team lost important wickets at the wrong time. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:33 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Justin Langer likens Hardik Pandya to MS Dhoni in finishing games Pandya struck 42 not out off 22 balls as he finished what Shikhar Dhawan had set out to achieve with a scintillating 36-ball 52 to set up India's...

Zee News 18 hours ago



