Curtis Jones backed to make himself ‘undroppable’ at Liverpool like Diogo Jota and keep Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of team

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Gabby Agbonlahor suggests there is no reason why Curtis Jones can’t keep his place in the Liverpool team when the likes of Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return from injury. Jones, 19, is getting his chance in the Reds team due to an injury crisis at the club – but the teenager has seized it with […]
