IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja power India to 13-run win, avoid whitewash

India, riding on a 150-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket and a three-wicket haul from Shardul Thakur, pulled off a 13-run consolation win in a closely fought the third and final One-day International and avoided conceding a clean sweep to Australia here at the Manuka Oval.

