Jack Grealish is a ‘lot better’ than Arsenal, insists Aston Villa icon Gabby Agbonlahor – ‘Piers Morgan’s plea will put him off!’
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Gabby Agbonlahor has responded to Piers Morgan’s plea for Arsenal to break the bank and sign Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish in the January transfer window – insisting the England playmaker is too good for the Gunners. Arsenal lie 14th in the Premier League having won just once in their last six games, with star […]
Gabby Agbonlahor has responded to Piers Morgan’s plea for Arsenal to break the bank and sign Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish in the January transfer window – insisting the England playmaker is too good for the Gunners. Arsenal lie 14th in the Premier League having won just once in their last six games, with star […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources