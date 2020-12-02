Global  
 

Millwall show gratitude for NHS staff over Christmas by supporting ‘Hospital Heroes’ with ‘We Do Care’ campaign

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Millwall are showing their gratitude for NHS staff over the festive period by supporting ‘Hospital Heroes’ with their ‘We Do Care’ campaign. The east London club will do their bit to help out local hospitals and their workforce over Christmas through a series of heart-warming initiatives. Players will team up with the Millwall Community Trust […]
News video: NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme

NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme 01:54

 The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen. As one of the hospital hubs which will be vaccinating vulnerable patients and frontline NHS staff, University Hospital Coventry...

