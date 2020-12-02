Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AC Milan 20/21 to beat Celtic and over 2.5 goals in Thursday’s Europa League tie

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Competition: Europa League Market: AC Milan win and over 2.5 goals Odds: 20/21 @ 888sport Looking to pile even more pressure onto Celtic in midweek, AC Milan will welcome the Scottish strugglers to the San Siro on Thursday evening. Starting with the hosts, while AC Milan would have been disappointed to have had to settle […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka [Video]

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka

Napoli added their tribute to Maradona ahead of the Europa League tie withRijeka in the Stadio San Paolo. Other teams across the world added theirtributes, including Lille v AC Milan and Tottenham v..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League [Video]

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow [Video]

Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Tottenham, AC Milan reach knockout stage of Europa League

 AC Milan came from two goals down to beat Celtic 4-2 on Thursday and qualify for the Europa League's knockout stage, while Tottenham advanced despite giving up...
Japan Today

AC Milan 4-2 Celtic: Italian side come from two goals down to win

 Celtic lose a two-goal lead at San Siro as AC Milan fought back inflict the Scottish champions' fourth Europa League defeat in five games.
BBC News

News24.com | Milan coach Pioli Covid-19 clear, Fiorentina's Prandelli positive

 AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been given the all-clear from Covid-19 and will be on the bench for Thursday's Europa League game against Celtic, the Italian...
News24