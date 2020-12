You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources No pressure on Aguero to decide Man City future, says Guardiola



Pep Guardiola has said there is no pressure on striker Sergio Aguero to make adecision about his Manchester City future. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 5 days ago Champions League match prevew: Man City v Atalanta



An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Champions League clash betweenManchester City and Olympiacos. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 1 week ago Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago