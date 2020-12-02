Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Utd fans in meltdown at Amad Diallo's weaker-foot shot for Atalanta

Daily Star Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Man Utd fans in meltdown at Amad Diallo's weaker-foot shot for AtalantaManchester United fans are expecting Amad Diallo to arrive from Atalanta in January after his signing was confirmed in October, with the youngster given a chance to work on his skills in Italy
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like