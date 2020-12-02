Global  
 

“I know I can give the team something extra” – Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek on his versatility (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek believes his ability to play in any midfield position will be of great value to his team. 🗣"I know that I can give something extra" Donny van de Beek says he will work hard and is versatile enough to hold down a starting spot at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/HMfmYye6pN — […]
