Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hampshire: Chris Wood agrees new white-ball contract until end of 2021

BBC Sport Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Hampshire seam bowler Chris Wood agrees a new white-ball contract with the county until the end of 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: LeBron James Could Play With Son: NBA Extending Contract

LeBron James Could Play With Son: NBA Extending Contract 00:33

 James' agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, first told The Athletic's Shams Charania about the new contract, as well as confirming the agreement to multiple outlets on Wednesday. The deal sees him remain a Laker until the end of the 2022-23 season, and opens up the possibility of playing in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Drone footage showcases New Hampshire forest's wonderful autumn palette [Video]

Drone footage showcases New Hampshire forest's wonderful autumn palette

Drone footage filmed by Michael Holzwarth showcases New Hampshire's White Mountains' beautiful autumn palette.This video was filmed on September 28.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:26Published
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [Video]

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:08Published
NH Files Lawsuit Against Mass. Over Income Tax Decision [Video]

NH Files Lawsuit Against Mass. Over Income Tax Decision

Gov. Chris Sununu filed a lawsuit over Massachusetts' decision to tax NH residents who worked in Massachusetts before the pandemic. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:04Published