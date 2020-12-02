Global  
 

New code of conduct for football fans when they return to stadiums includes avoiding half-time toilet break and no hugging, but you CAN sing

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Football fans WILL be allowed to cheer on their teams and sing when they return to stadiums in the coming days. But they will NOT be able to hug their fellow supporters, and some may not be able to even have a half-time toilet break, either. As football clubs prepare to welcome back a limited […]
