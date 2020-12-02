Borussia Dortmund lose Haaland to hamstring injury
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed striker Erling Haaland has suffered a hamstring injury. The Norway star was left out of the squad for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Lazio at Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund tweeted to confirm the 20-year-old has a muscle problem, which he reportedly sustained in training. The news is a blow for Lucien […]
