Borussia Dortmund lose Haaland to hamstring injury

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has targeted a swift return to action after receiving “good news” regarding his hamstring injury. The Norway...

Borussia Dortmund dealt major blow as red-hot striker Erling Haaland ruled out until at least January with hamstring injury Borussia Dortmund confirmed Erling Haaland has been ruled out of action until at least January after he suffered a torn hamstring. The German giants announced...

talkSPORT 6 days ago



