City comeback trio confirmed to start – with debutants to replace them

Leicester Mercury Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
City comeback trio confirmed to start – with debutants to replace themRicardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, and Caglar Soyuncu will be in the line-up to take on Zorya Luhansk in Leicester City's fifth fixture of their Europa League campaign.
