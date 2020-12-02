City comeback trio confirmed to start – with debutants to replace them
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 (
1 day ago) Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, and Caglar Soyuncu will be in the line-up to take on Zorya Luhansk in Leicester City's fifth fixture of their Europa League campaign.
