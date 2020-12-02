Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott scores another STUNNING goal for loan club Blackburn as sensational season continues

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott has continued to shine in the Championship with another sublime goal for loan club Blackburn. The 17-year-old midfielder joined Rovers on a season-long loan in the summer, and has quickly proven why he’s so highly valued by the Reds. Elliott became Blackburn’s youngest goalscorer in 59 years earlier this season with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans say they have been saving up to make the holidays extra special during 2020 [Video]

Most Americans say they have been saving up to make the holidays extra special during 2020

 Six in ten Americans expect to be receiving more "creative" gifts than ever before from their loved ones this holiday season, according to new research. And it may be in hopes to make this a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win [Video]

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
THE END OF THE STORM Documentary movie - Liverpool Football Club [Video]

THE END OF THE STORM Documentary movie - Liverpool Football Club

THE END OF THE STORM Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Featuring unprecedented access to Liverpool Football Club, THE END OF THE STORM is the gripping feature-length inside story of the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:13Published