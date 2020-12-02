Olivier Giroud scores FOUR as Chelsea win Champions League group with stunning victory over Sevilla
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Olivier Giroud scored four goals in a stunning night in Spain as Chelsea thumped Sevilla 4-0 to secure their place as group winners in the Champions League. The Blues had already qualified for the knockout stages ahead of this clash, but sealed their place at the Group E summit in fine style with Giroud running […]
Olivier Giroud scored four goals in a stunning night in Spain as Chelsea thumped Sevilla 4-0 to secure their place as group winners in the Champions League. The Blues had already qualified for the knockout stages ahead of this clash, but sealed their place at the Group E summit in fine style with Giroud running […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources