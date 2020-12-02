Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Olivier Giroud scores FOUR as Chelsea win Champions League group with stunning victory over Sevilla

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Olivier Giroud scored four goals in a stunning night in Spain as Chelsea thumped Sevilla 4-0 to secure their place as group winners in the Champions League. The Blues had already qualified for the knockout stages ahead of this clash, but sealed their place at the Group E summit in fine style with Giroud running […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guardiola hails 'incredible group stage' [Video]

Guardiola hails 'incredible group stage'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted with his team after they qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a draw at Porto.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published
'Giroud's experience invaluable for Chelsea' [Video]

'Giroud's experience invaluable for Chelsea'

Dean Ashton tells the Football Show that it would be a big blow for Chelsea if they were to lose Olivier Giroud in January.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:32Published
Lampard praises Chelsea desire in Rennes win [Video]

Lampard praises Chelsea desire in Rennes win

Frank Lampard says the impact his substitutes displayed in Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Rennes 'strengthens the group as a whole'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Olivier Giroud hands Chelsea late victory over Rennes AND Champions League knockout stage qualification

 Chelsea are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after out-of-favour striker Olivier Giroud struck a late winner against Rennes. The Blues were...
talkSPORT

Olivier Giroud ‘one of the Premier League’s most underrated players’ says Chelsea legend Joe Cole, as veteran forward scores match-winning header vs Rennes

 Joe Cole has dubbed Olivier Giroud one of the Premier League’s ‘most underrated players’ following the Chelsea striker’s match-winning header against...
talkSPORT